Lazio travel to Bavaria with a slim advantage in the two-legged fixture with captain Immobile scoring the only goal in the first match against Bayern Munich. Defending German League champions, Bayern have started to lose steam in the Bundesliga title race and now sit 10 points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen and would be focusing on the Champions League as the only possible silverware this season. The exciting game between Bayern Munich and Lazio will start at 01:30 AM on March 6, 2024, Indian Standard Time (IST). With Sony Sports Network having the broadcasting rights for the UCL 2023-24 matches, Bayern Munich vs Lazio will be telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 1 HD/SD channels. The Bayern Munich vs Lazio Champions League round of 16 match will also be available on the Sony LIV app. Worrying Sign For Gunners as Gabriel Martinelli Carried Off Due to Injury During Arsenal vs Sheffield United Premier League 2023-24 Match (Watch Video).

Bayern Munich vs Lazio Live

