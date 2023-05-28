Brentford will be facing Manchester City in their final match of the English Premier League 2022-23 season. The match will take place at Brentford Community Stadium, London and has a starting time of 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of the EPL 2022-23 and fans can watch the live telecast of the Brentford vs Manchester City match on the Star Sports Select 1 HD channel. Meanwhile, Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming of this game in India. Fans however will need to a take subscription to enjoy the live streaming. Lionel Messi Equals Dani Alves’ Trophy Record; Becomes Joint Most Decorated Footballer After Recent Ligue 1 Triumph.

Brentford vs Manchester City Premier League 2022–23 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)