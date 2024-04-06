After beating Luton Town 2-0 in their previous match, Arsenal will face Brighton in the English Premier League 2024. Arsenal has been in excellent form in the EPL 2024 so far and will be favorites to win the match. The Brighton vs Arsenal Premier League 2023-24 match will be played at American Express Stadium In Brighton and Hove England on April 6 from 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Football fans in India can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network or stream the Disney Plus Hotstar app. Liverpool 3–1 Sheffield United, Premier League 2023–24: Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo Score As the Reds Regain Top Spot in EPL Points Table.

Brighton vs Arsenal Live

On the road, up for the fight 👊 pic.twitter.com/P2xZ3toIsu — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)