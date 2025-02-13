Bayern Munich will take on Celtic in the blockbuster clash at the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 knockout phase playoffs on February 13. The Celtic vs Bayern Munich match will be held in Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland. The much-awaited clash will begin at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Football fans in India can watch the Celtic vs Bayern Munich live telecast on the Sony Sports TV channels. Viewers in India can watch the Celtic and Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at a subscription fee. Jio users can also watch the Celtic vs Bayern Munich match on JioTV for free. Kai Havertz Reportedly Ruled Out From Remainder of 2024-25 Season With Hamstring Injury, Arsenal Receive Solid Blow In Premier League Title Race.

