Chelsea FC are set to kick-start their battle in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 campaign with a match against Los Angeles FC on Tuesday, June 17. The Chelsea vs LAFC Group D match is set to be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, from 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch the Chelsea vs Los Angeles FC live telecast on any TV channel. DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Chelsea vs LAFC live streaming on the DAZN app and website for free. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings, Qualification Status of Each Group With Goal Difference of Football Tournament.

Chelsea vs LAFC FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details

Find out how you can watch todays's match against LAFC! 👊@FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/B7pYFIJ1wL | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 16, 2025

