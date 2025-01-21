After securing three wins in the last five matches, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look to tighten its grip on the top spot of the ISL 2024-25 (Indian Super League) standings. They will face Chennaiyin FC next on January 21. The Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2024-25 Match on the Sports 18 3 channels. Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2024-25 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. ISL 2024–25: Chennaiyin FC Eye Crucial Win Against League Leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Live Streaming on Jio Cinema

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)