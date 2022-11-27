Croatia are set to go up against Canada in FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday, November 27. The match would be played at the Khalifa International Stadium and will begin at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18/HD will provide live telecast of the match. Fans will also be able to watch live streaming of this game on the JioCinema app. JioCinema will provide live commentary of this and other FIFA World Cup 2022 games in English and also in Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam and Tamil. Here’s Why Japanese Fans Clean Up Stadiums After Japan’s Matches at FIFA World Cup 2022 (Watch Video)

Croatia vs Canada Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

