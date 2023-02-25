Al-Nassr will play an away match against Damac FC as they continue their pursuit for glory of Saudi Pro League 2022-23. Damac FC and Al-Nassr will face-off in their next match at the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Saturday, February 25. The game will commence at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium, Abha. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23. However, the match between Damac FC and Al-Nassr will not be telecasted in India. Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Damac FC vs Al-Nassr match on the SonyLiv app and website with a Subscription. Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr Forward, Settles Into First Family Home in Saudi Arabia After Leaving Hotel.

Damac FC vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23, Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)