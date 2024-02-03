DR Congo is up and ready to face Guinea in the quarterfinal match of the AFCON 2023. The quarterfinal match between DR Congo vs Guinea will be played at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé on Saturday, February 3 and has a scheduled start time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the AFCON 2023 will not be available for the live telecast in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch the live streaming of the DR Congo vs Guinea match on the FanCode app and website at the cost of a subscription fee. Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham Shows Respect Towards Getafe CF’s Badge, Avoids Walking Over It After La Liga 2023–24 Clash, Video Goes Viral.

DR Congo vs Guinea

🏆🌍 Les quarts de finale de la #CAN2023 ça commence aujourd'hui sur beIN SPORTS ! 🇳🇬🇦🇴 18H : Nigeria - Angola 🇨🇩🇬🇳 21H : RD Congo - Guinée 🤔 Vos pronostics ? #beINCAN2023 pic.twitter.com/kAowyTboQk — beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) February 2, 2024

