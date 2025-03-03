Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr will lock horns against Esteghlal FC in the first leg of their AFC Champions League 2024-25 Round 16 match on Monday. The much-awaited clash will be hosted at the Azadi Sports Complex in Iran. The Esteghlal FC vs Al-Nassr clash will begin at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Esteghlal vs Al-Nassr live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But there's an online viewing option as fans can watch the Esteghlal vs Al-Nassr live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 25. Al-Nassr 4-0 Al Wasl, AFC Champions League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Brace, Ali Alhassan and Mohammed Al-Fatil Score as Stefano Pioli’s Side Registers Dominant Win.

Esteghlal vs Al-Nassr Live

