In the second leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 semi-final 1, FC Goa will host Bengaluru FC on April 6, heading into the contest 0-2 down on aggregate. The FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25 semi-final will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Bengaluru. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 season. Fans can find live telecast viewing options of the FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC on the Star Sports 3 TV channels. Fans can find the online viewing option of Goa vs Bengaluru ISL 2024-25 semi-final match on the newly launched JioHotstar app and website. ISL 2024–25: Bengaluru FC Gain Upper Hand in Semi-Final With Commanding 2–0 First-Leg Win Over FC Goa.

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25 Semi-Final Live

