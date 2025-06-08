The Finland national football team will lock horns against the Netherlands national football team in the next match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifier on June 8. The Finland vs Netherlands much-awaited clash will be held at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Finland. The FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifier match will begin at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Finland vs Netherlands live telecast is likely to be available on Sony Sports Network TV channels. Fans in India will be able to watch Finland vs Netherlands live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. When is FIFA Club World Cup 2025? Know Start Date, Participating Teams, Venues, Streaming and Other Details.

FIN vs NED FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers

