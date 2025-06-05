The Germany national football team will take on the Portugal national football team in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 semi-final on Thursday, June 4. The Germany vs Portugal match is set to be played at the Allianz Arena and starts at 00:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans in India can watch the Germany vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match in India on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Jio Users will also be able to watch this match on the JioTV app. Fans looking for Germany vs Portugal live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Bruno Fernandes Turns Down Lucrative Al Hilal Offer To Stay at Manchester United.

