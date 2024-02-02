Getafe take on Real Madrid in the La Liga 2023-24 on Friday, February 2. The match will be played at the Estadio Coliseum on Getafe and it will start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Real Madrid will look to topple Girona FC to the top of the La Liga 2023-24 standings with a win in this match. Getafe on the other hand, are 10th in the standings. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the La Liga 2023-24 in India and the Getafe vs Real Madrid live telecast will be available on Sports 18 1 HD TV channel. Fans can also watch Getafe vs Real Madrid live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website. Napkin Signed By Lionel Messi As His First Agreement With FC Barcelona Set to Be Auctioned.

Getafe vs Real Madrid

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)