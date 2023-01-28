Girona FC will face FC Barcelona in their next match at the La Liga 2022-23 on Saturday, January 28. The game will commence at 8:45 IST (Indian Standard Time) at Estadi Montilivi, Girona. Barcelona are coming into this game with a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad. Meanwhile, Girona suffered a 1-0 defeat against Villarreal. Viacom18 are the official broadcasters of La Liga 2022-23. Fans can watch the Girona vs Barcelona match live at Sports 18 SD/HD. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the JioCinema app or website. 'Messi, Messi' Spectators Taunt Cristiano Ronaldo After Al-Nassr’s Defeat to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Super Cup (Watch Video).

Girona vs Barcelona On Sports18

