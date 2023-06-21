India and Pakistan square off in one of the most-anticipated matches of the SAFF Championships 2023. The archrivals meet at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru and it will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans who are interested in watching live telecast of the match can do so on the DD Bharati channel across all platforms. For those who want to watch live streaming of this match, they can do so on the FanCode app and website. SAFF Championship 2023: Pakistan Football Team Arrive in Batches Due to Unavailability of Tickets, Reach Six Hours Before Opener vs India.

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming and Telecast Details

MATCH DAY ⚽ The Football fever is on! #INDvsPAK, a historic rivalry on the ground. 🗓️ Today ⏰ 7:30 PM onwards... LIVE on DD Bharati 📺#SAFFChampionship2023 pic.twitter.com/JxAonsYKDl — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) June 21, 2023

