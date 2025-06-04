India national football team are locking horns with the hosts Thailand national football team for an international friendly 2025 match. The IND vs THA international friendly 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the Thammasat Stadium in Khlong Nueng, on Wednesday, June 4. The India vs Thailand men's international friendly 2025 match is scheduled to be played from 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the India national football team vs Thailand national football team international friendly 2025 match will have no live telecast viewing options due to absence of an official broadcaster in India. However, fans looking for live streaming viewing options for the India vs Thailand international friendly 2025 match can watch it on the FanCode app and website but will need to buy a match pass. India National Football Team Seeks Inspiration From Last Two Wins in Another Friendly Face-Off With Thailand.

India vs Thailand International Friendly 2025

