Inter Miami will take on the Columbus Crew in the ongoing Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 match on Sunday, June 1. The Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew match will be held at the Chase Stadium in Florida. The much-awaited clash will begin at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not have TV viewing options for Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, there's an online viewing option available for fans as they can find Miami vs Columbus Crew MLS 2025 live streaming on Apple TV, but will need a subscription. Inter Miami Standings: Check Lionel Messi-Led Team's Position on MLS 2025 Eastern Conference Points Table.

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew MLS 2025 Match

Matchday mode: ON 🥁🗣️ pic.twitter.com/4cnaDY5erR — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 31, 2025

