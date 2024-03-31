Inter Miami FC are currently second in the Eastern Conference while New York City FC are 14th with just one win in five matches. Inter Miami side lost their first match of the season and were convincingly beaten 4-0 by the New York Red Bulls. But this team have not lost consecutive games since October 2023. New York City FC also suffered a 1-0 defeat to FC Cincinnati. The game will start at 05:00 AM IST on March 31st. Unfortunately, there is no live telecast of the MLS 2024 season available in India. Apple TV has rights to the MLS 2024 season. Fans can enjoy Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs New York City FC on the Apple+ App. Lionel Messi Key in Decision To Remain Argentina Boss, Says Manager Lionel Scaloni

