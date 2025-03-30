Inter Miami will host table-toppers Philadelphia Union in their fifth match of Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 on Sunday, March 30. The Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union clash will be hosted at the Chase Stadium, and will commence at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the MLS 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to find a viewing option for the Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union match live telecast. However, fans in India can find online viewing options for the Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union MLS 2025 match on Apple T,V but would need a season pass. Lionel Messi Becomes Quickest Player to Reach 40 Goal Contributions in Major League Soccer History, Achieves Feat During Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS 2025 Match (Watch Highlights).

Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union MLS 2025 Live

Back home tomorrow night 🏟️💪 pic.twitter.com/NHPTspDXQD — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 28, 2025

