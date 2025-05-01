Ahead in aggregate, Vancouver Whitecaps visit Inter Miami to clash with them in the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 second leg on Thursday, May 1. The Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps match is set to be played at Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida and it has a scheduled time of 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner available for the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 in India. Viewers in India will not be able to watch the Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps live telecast in India on their TV sets. Fans in India can still watch Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass, that costs Rs 69. Inter Miami Standings: Check Lionel Messi-Led Team's Position on MLS 2025 Eastern Conference Points Table.

Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

Inter Miami or Vancouver? 🤔 Who will reach the Champions Cup Final? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/JUV2vOP3W9 — Concacaf Champions Cup (@TheChampions) April 28, 2025

