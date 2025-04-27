Defending champions and current leaders Inter Milan are set to host AS Roma in their 34th Serie A 2024-25 match on Sunday, April 27. The Inter Milan vs Roma match is set to be played at the San Siro in Milan from 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Serie A 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Fans thus won't be able to watch the Inter Milan vs Roma Serie A 2024-25 match on their TV channels. GXR World is the official streaming partner of Serie A 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Inter Milan vs Roma Serie A 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on their app and website. Serie A 2024–25: Matias Soule Scores As Roma Draws 1–1 With Lazio in Rome Derby; Atalanta Revives UEFA Champions League Hopes.

