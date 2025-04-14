Rome, Apr 14 (AP) The always-tense Rome derby ended 1-1, allowing Roma to extend its unbeaten run to 16 matches and enabling Lazio to stay one spot in front of its city rival in the standings.

Lifelong Lazio fan Alessio Romagnoli achieved a childhood dream when he put Lazio ahead shortly after the break. Matias Soule equalized for Roma with a long-distance shot midway through the second half.

Also Read | Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Re-Appointed As Chairperson of ICC Men’s Cricket Committee; VVS Laxman Picked As Panel Member.

Sixth-placed Lazio remained two points ahead of seventh-placed Roma, which hasn't lost since December.

The result also ended the perfect run of five straight derby wins for Roma coach Claudio Ranieri, who is expected to retire at the end of the season.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians' Seasoned Star Karn Sharma Outlines Impact of Change in Ball, Picks His Favourite Wicket Against Delhi Capitals.

Hours before kickoff, police in riot gear intervened to prevent clashes between rival fans outside the stadium.

In the first half, Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar was the star, making several spectacular saves to deny Lazio winger Gustav Isaksen.

Romagnoli scored for Lazio two minutes after the break by redirecting in a free kick with a header.

There was also a spectacular save from Lazio goalkeeper Christos Mandas, who tipped away a dangerous header from Gianluca Mancini.

But there was no stopping a powerful shot from Soule that deflected in off the underside of the crossbar and then out of the goal. After a brief moment of suspense, the referee awarded the goal when his wrist watch vibrated to confirm the decision by goal-line technology.

Atalanta revives Champions League hopesItaly center forward Mateo Retegui scored one goal and set up another as Atalanta ended a run of three straight losses with a 2-0 win over Bologna to revive its chances of finishing in the Champions League places.

Atalanta moved back up to third in Serie A while Bologna remained fifth.

Atalanta is two points ahead of Juventus, which beat Lecce 2-1 on Saturday, and four points ahead of Bologna — with the top four finishers qualifying for the Champions League.

Retegui scored his league-leading 23rd goal early on and then set up another for Mario Pasalic less than 20 minutes later.

Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi preserved the advantage when he palmed a shot from Bologna's Dan Ndoye off the post.

Both goals came on counterattacks.

Retegui outmuscled a defender to redirect in a cross from Raoul Bellanova and then he worked his way past another defender on the right flank before whipping in a cross that Pasalic turned in with one touch.

Bologna hadn't lost since February.

Also, Fiorentina-Parma and Hellas Verona-Genoa ended 0-0; and Como beat Torino 1-0 with a first-half header from Anastasios Douvikas.

Sassuolo promoted after 1 season in Serie BSerie B leader Sassuolo was assured of promotion to the top flight after Spezia drew 2-2 at Mantova in Serie B.

The result left Sassuolo, which won 3-1 at Modena on Saturday, 16 points ahead of third-placed Spezia with five rounds remaining.

The top two finishers are promoted automatically, while the third-to-sixth teams go into a playoff to determine the third team promoted.

Pisa is in second place, seven points ahead of Spezia.

Sassuolo, which is coached by former World Cup winner Fabio Grosso, was relegated after last season to end a run of 11 straight seasons in Serie A.

Former Italy striker Domenico Berardi is in his 13th season with Sassuolo. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)