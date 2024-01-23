Iran's football team is on a brilliant four-game winning streak and is undefeated in their last 15 games across all competitions. Iran has already secured a place in the knockout round, irrespective of the outcome of this game, while the UAE needs a win or a draw in this encounter to ensure their advancement. The game will start at 08:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)Viacom 18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in India and the live telecast of the Iran vs UAE match will be available on Sports 18 channel. Fans can also enjoy live streaming of the Iran vs UAE Match on Jio Cinema App. AFC Asian Cup 2023: South Korea Benefits From Late Own Goal To Salvage 2–2 Draw With Jordan.

Iran vs UAE on Sports 18 Channel

Mark your 🗓️ The #AFCAsianCup is set to light up the field! 🏆 action kicks off on January 12th, 2024. Catch every thrilling moment only on #Sports18. 👈🏻#AFC #AFCAsianCuponSports18 pic.twitter.com/BCeBcFIYBD — Sports18 (@Sports18) December 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)