Juventus take on Empoli in the quarter-final of the Coppa Italia 2024-25 on Thursday, February 27. The Juventus vs Empoli match is being played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin and it started at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the Coppa Italia 2024-25 does not have any official broadcast partner in India and as a result, no Juventus vs Empoli live telecast is available. Fans in India do have an online viewing option as they can watch the Juventus vs Empoli live streaming on the GXR World app and website for free. Inter Milan Advances to Italian Cup 2024–25 Semifinals To Set Up Two More Derby Matches With AC Milan.

Juventus vs Empoli

Kick-off times from across the globe for tonight's #CoppaItaliaFrecciarossa quarter-final ⏰🗺️ Where will you be tuning in from, Bianconeri? ✍️⤵️ pic.twitter.com/FQXK1n1MgI — JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) February 26, 2025

