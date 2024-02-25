FC Goa were once soaring high in the league, however, they suffered two back-to-back defeats against Mohun Bagan SG and NorthEast United FC. The Goan side has 28 points from 14 outings and victory would take them to level on points with the Islanders Kerala Blasters struggled with injury issues but managed to stay strong in the league. The exciting match will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa ISL 2023-24 Match on the Sports 18 channel. Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa ISL 2023-24 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. ISL 2023–24: Syria’s Thaer Krouma Joins Mumbai City FC From Syrian Premier League Defending Champions Al Fotuwa SC.

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa Live on JioCinema App

Our Gaurs are ready to charge 🦬💨#KBFCFCG pic.twitter.com/p6x7aNi3sn — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) February 25, 2024

