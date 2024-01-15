The Blasters have been in excellent form and that continued in the Kalinga Super Cup as they beat Shillong Lakong 3-1 in their opening match. Jamshedpur FC have also started the tournament on a positive note as they edged past Northeast United 2-1 in their first group stage match. The match will be played at the Kalinga stadium and it starts at -7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, the live telecast of this match will not be available but fans can catch Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Live Streaming on Jio Cinema App. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Scrape Past Hyderabad FC for Second Consecutive Win.

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 on January 15

