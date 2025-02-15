Table-toppers Mohun Bagan Super Giant will want to extend their lead when they play Kerala Blasters FC in the ongoing Indian Super League 2024-25. The Kerala Blasters vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant match will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 15. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 season, where fans can find live telecast viewing options of Kerala Blasters vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2024-25 Match on the Sports 18 3 channels. After the merger of Jio and Disney+Hotstar, the Kerala Blasters vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2024-25 Match live streaming viewing options will be available on renamed JioHotstar app and website. ISL 2024–25: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Aim To Extend Away Record Against Kerala Blasters FC.

Kerala Blasters vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Live

