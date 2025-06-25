Los Angeles FC are set to face off Clube de Regatas do Flamengo in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The LAFC vs Flamengo FIFA Club World Cup 2025 game is scheduled to be played at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The LAFC vs Flamengo clash will start at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday, June 25. Fans in India, will not be able to watch LAFC vs Flamengo live telecast on any TV channel due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans in India will be able to watch the LAFC vs Flamengo FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Flamengo 3-1 Chelsea, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: UEFA Europa Conference League Winners Suffer Shock Defeat As Mengao Become First Team To Qualify For Round of 16.

LAFC vs Flamengo FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

