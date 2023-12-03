Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will take the stage alongside Le Havre in a Ligue 1 encounter on Sunday, December 3 at the Stade Oceane. The match is slated to kick-start at 5.30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The French champions will aim to bring their best game against Le Havre after drawing Newcastle United in the UEFA Champions League. The live telecast of the upcoming match will be available on Sports 18 Channel and fans can enjoy the match on their TV sets. Moreover, fans can watch the live streaming of the high-voltage encounter on Voot and the JioCinema app and website. Real Madrid 2–0 Granada CF, La Liga 2023–24: Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo Goes Score As Los Blancos Maintain Lead in Spanish League Table.

Le Havre vs PSG Live

