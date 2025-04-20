Leicester City will take on a strong Liverpool side in the English Premier League 2024-25 match on Sunday. The crucial contest will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England and is scheduled to start at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Leicester City vs Liverpool EPL live telecast viewing options will be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Fans in India can watch the Leicester City vs Liverpool Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. EPL 2024–25 Points Table Updated: Newcastle United Jumps To Third Spot in Standings, Liverpool Remain League Leaders.

Leicester City vs Liverpool Premier League 2024–25

🔴 MATCHDAY 🔴 We travel to Leicester in the Premier League... UP THE REDS! 👊 #WalkOn | #LEILIV pic.twitter.com/hb6ac3AIxI — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 20, 2025

