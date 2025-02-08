Last season finalist, Manchester City will play fourth round match against Leyton Orient. As per the schedule, the Leyton Orient vs Manchester City match will start at 005:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be played at Brisbane Road. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FA Cup 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Leyton Orient vs Manchester City live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten TV channels. SonyLIV will provide Leyton Orient vs Manchester City for those fans who are looking for an online viewing option. Manchester City Adds Ballon d'Or Winner Rodri for UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Knockout Matches.

Leyton Orient vs Manchester City FA Cup 2024-25

