Man City will host Liverpool in what could be a title-deciding encounter in the Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, December 1. The Liverpool vs Manchester City match will be played at Anfield, Liverpool, England and it starts at 09:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). For years, Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Liverpool vs Manchester City live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select HD and SD channels. Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Pep Guardiola Reveals Real Truth About Scratch Marks On His Nose and Face, Says 'I Want to Harm Myself' In Press Conference Following Manchester City's Frustrating Draw Against Feyenoord in UCL 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League 2024–25 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

One blockbuster Sunday coming your way 🤩 pic.twitter.com/rpdnWMDqn3 — Premier League (@premierleague) December 1, 2024

