Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola looked frustrated when he attended the press conference following the Manchester City vs Feyenoord UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match. Manchester City dropped points despite having a 3-0 lead as Feyenoord came back from behind to equalise. Manchester City have now lost five games in a row and secured a draw in their sixth match. Their form had Guardiola worried and when a journalist asked him how he got the scratch marks which were visible on his nose, face and head, Guardiola replied 'With my finger nail. I want to harm myself'. Fans were shocked to see the level of frustration and the video went viral on social media. UCL 2024–25 Results: Robert Lewandowski Joins Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in UEFA Champions League 100-Goal Club; Erling Haaland Scores Brace As Manchester City Draws Against Feyenoord.

Pep Guardiola Reveals Real Truth About Scratch Marks On His Nose and Face

'I want to harm myself' 👀 Pep asked about the cuts on his nose and head pic.twitter.com/VQVCQ9brzy— BeanymanSports (@BeanymanSports) November 26, 2024

