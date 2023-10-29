Liverpool will host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League 2023-24 match on Sunday, October 29. The Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest game will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at Anfield, Liverpool, England. Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest match on Star Sports Network Channel. As the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2023-24 Free Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)