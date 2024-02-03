Mali is set to engage in a thrilling encounter with Ivory Coast in the quarterfinal match of the AFCON 2023. The quarterfinal match between Mali vs Ivory Coast will be played at the Stade de Bouaké, Bouaké, Ivory Coast on Saturday, February 3 and has a scheduled start time of 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the AFCON 2023 will not be available for the live telecast in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch the live streaming of the Mali vs Ivory Coast match on the FanCode app and website at the cost of a subscription fee. On Which Channel CAF African Cup of Nations 2023 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch AFCON Matches Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options.

Mali vs Ivory Coast AFCON 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

It's time. For the best football nation from Africa to claim the Cup of Nations. All games streaming live starting tonight only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/cmzSXntWqO . .#AFCON2024 #AFCONxFanCODE pic.twitter.com/dfzBpNRs1v — FanCode (@FanCode) January 13, 2024

