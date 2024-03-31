Defending champions Manchester City is in third place at the moment but just a point away from the top position. They will be aiming for a record fifth title in a row, while visitors Arsenal will be looking to win their first title nearly after two decades – especially after missing out on the same last season. The exciting game will start at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 31st. Star Sports has the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 Season in India. The Manchester City vs Arsenal match will be televised on Star Sports channels. Fans can also watch the Manchester City vs Arsenal live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar App. Xabi Alonso Confirms He'll Stay at Bayer Leverkusen, Ends Speculations Over Him Joining Bayern Munich or Liverpool.

🔴 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 ⚪️ 🆚 Manchester City 🕟 4.30pm (UK) 🏆 Premier League 🏟 Etihad Stadium pic.twitter.com/EucK352AaO — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 31, 2024

