An exciting contest is on the cards when Manchester City locks horns with Chelsea in the Premier League 2024-25 on Saturday, January 25. The Manchester City vs Chelsea match is set to be played at the Etihad Stadium and it will start at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India and the Manchester City vs Chelsea live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the Manchester City vs Chelsea live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Kyle Walker Joins AC Milan On Loan From Manchester City, Rossoneri Have Option to Buy Star England Defender at Season End.

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Where will you be supporting us from today? 🗺️ Show us in the replies with your flag! 🏳️👇#ManCity | @etihad pic.twitter.com/8xqsyRENas — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)