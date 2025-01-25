After much speculations of Kyle Walker's next possible destination, he has successfully completed a move to Italian giants AC Milan on loan for the remainder of the season. The England defender completed a medical with the seven-time European Cup winners on Thursday. Milan's deal for Walker includes an option to buy the 34-year-old when his loan deal expires at the end of the season. Manchester City Sign Egyptian Striker Omar Marmoush From Eintracht Frankfurt.

Kyle Walker Joins AC Milan On Loan From Manchester City

