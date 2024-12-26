Manchester City will play their final home game of the year and take on Everton in the Premier League 2024-25 on December 26. The Manchester City vs Everton PL match will be held at Etihad Stadium and has a scheduled start time of 06:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans in India can watch Manchester City vs Everton live telecast on the Star Sports Select SD/HD TV channels. Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Everton, Premier League match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. How Lionel Messi Can Join Manchester City on Loan? Know What Loan Transfer Rule in Football Says .

Manchester City vs Everton Live

