Last season finalist, Manchester City will play fifth round match against Plymouth Argyle. As per the schedule, the Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle match will start at 11:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 1 and will be played at Etihad Stadium. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FA Cup 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten TV channels. SonyLIV will provide Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle for those fans who are looking for an online viewing option. UEFA Fines Real Madrid 30,000 Euros for Discriminatory Behavior During Champions League 2024–25 Clash Against Manchester City.

Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle FA Cup 2024-25

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)