Eyeing to end the losing streak, Man City will host Tottenham Hotspur on match week 12 of the Premier League 2024-25 on Saturday, November 23. The Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at Etihad Stadium and it starts at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). For years, Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select HD and SD channels. Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2024-25 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

