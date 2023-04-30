Manchester United will be taking on Aston Villa in their next match in English Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, April 30. The game will begin at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Old Trafford, Manchester. The Red Devils played a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in their last fixture. Meanwhile, Aston Villa defeated Fulham 1-0 in their previous game. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Premier League 2022-23 and they will provide live telecast of this match in India. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this game on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Lamine Yamal Quick Facts: All You Need to Know About 15-Year-Old Barcelona’s Youngest Ever La Liga Player.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Live on Star Sports Network

