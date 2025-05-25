Aiming to finish an unforgettable season, Manchester United will host Aston Villa in their final English Premier League clash in the PL 2024-25 on Sunday, May 25. The Manchester United vs Aston Villa EPL 2024-25 match will be played at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, and kick-off at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The Man United vs Aston Villa live telecast will likely be available on the Star Sports 3 TV channels. Fans can watch the Manchester United vs Aston Villa PL 2024-25 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website in exchange for a subscription fee. Ex-Manchester United Defender Brandon Williams' Jail Term Suspended Over High-Speed Car Crash.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2024–25 Live

