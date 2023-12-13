Group leaders Bayern Munich have already progressed to the round of 16 of the European Champions League (UCL) this season while Manchester United need a win to give themselves a chance to advance to the next round. Clinical Bayern will be looking to pounce on Manchester United’s poor form at home this term. The crucial game starts at 01:30 AM on December 13, 2023, Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the UCL 2023-24 matches. Manchester United vs Bayern Munich will be telecasted on Sony Sports channels. OTT lovers can watch the game on the Sony LIV app. ‘There’s Still Room for a Few More This Year’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring His 50th Goal in 2023 As Al-Nassr Beat Al-Shabab in King Cup Quarterfinals (See Post).

Manchester United vs Bayern Munich

Bayern train tonight at Old Trafford ahead of their clash with Manchester United in the Champions League ⭐ pic.twitter.com/87a0VldVo3 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 11, 2023

