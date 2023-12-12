Cristiano Ronaldo has just scored his 50th goal in 2023 and he is hungry for more! Well, that is what has perhaps kept him going all these years as despite being 38 years of age, he is still having one of the best phases of his illustrious football career. Ronaldo scored Al-Nassr's fourth goal which took his goal-scoring tally in 2023 to 50 and he later took to social media and shared a video of his goals in the year and wrote, "Great victory and I’m thrilled to announce my 50th goal in 2023, all thanks to the unwavering support of my teammates, fans, and my family! There’s still room for a few more this year." Cristiano Ronaldo Scores His 50th Goal of the Year As Al-Nassr Defeat Al-Shabab 5–2 To Enter King Cup 2023–24 Semifinals (Watch Video Highlights).

