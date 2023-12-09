With a win over Chelsea in their last game, Manchester United will try to keep the winning streak going when they play Bournemouth on Saturday, December 9. As Erik ten Hag has fought the narrative set in the media about his team's despair, there seems to be a mini-revival on the way. The Manchester United vs Bournemouth match will be played at the Iconic Old Trafford Stadium and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2023-24 in India and the live telecast of this match will be available on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD and Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD TV channels. Fans will also be able to watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Premier League 2023–24: Manchester United Wins Hat Trick of Awards As Crisis Talk Quietens for Manager Erik Ten Hag.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Live

A Saturday afternoon at the Theatre — UNITED! 🔴#MUFC || #MUNBOU — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 9, 2023

