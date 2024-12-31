Looking to get back to winning ways, Manchester United will take on seventh-placed Newcastle United on December 31 in Premier League (PL) 2024-25. The Manchester United vs Newcastle United PL match will be played at Old Trafford and commence at 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is India's official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25. Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match live telecast on the Star Sports Select channels. Also, Manchester United vs Newcastle United live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Ruben Amorim Opens Up on His Future at Manchester United, Says ‘If We Don’t Win I Know My Job Is in Danger’.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United PL Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)