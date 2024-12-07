After suffering a loss, Manchester United will be eager to get back to winning ways, when they host Nottingham Forest on December 7 at Old Trafford. The Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest football match will begin at 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). For years, Star Sports Network has been the official partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live telecast viewing options will be available on the Star Sports Select HD and SD channels. Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming viewing option on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website online. Premier League 2024–25: Alex Iwobi Scores Brace As Fulham Beat Brighton 3–1 To Go Sixth in EPL Standings.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Live

🔴🆚🌳 An evening kick-off at the Theatre of Dreams is up next...#MUFC || #PL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)