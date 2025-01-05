Atletico Madrid will lock horns against Marbella FC in the Copa del Rey 2024-25 round of 32 on Sunday, January 5. The Marbella FC vs Atletico Madrid match is set to be played at the La Rosaleda, Malaga, Spain, starting at 2:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there's no live telecast of the Marbella FC vs Atletico Madrid match in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Copa del Rey's previous edition live streaming was available on FanCode. Fans in India can watch the Marbella FC vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 live streaming online on the FanCode World website for a subscription pass. Lionel Messi to Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Highest Civilian Honour, From US President Joe Biden.

Marbella FC vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Expect the unexpected as the #CopaDelRey Round of 32 knockouts come calling! 👀 Catch all the action from the Premier cup competition in Spain LIVE only on FanCode! 🤩#CopaDelReyonFanCode pic.twitter.com/HAvRN1ygGC — FanCode (@FanCode) January 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)